Crew of Russian vessel that sank off Turkey's coast returns to Russia

Russian Navy's reconnaissance ship Liman of the Black Sea fleet sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Oct. 21, 2016. Source: Reuters

A military transport aircraft has delivered the seamen from Russia’s Liman research ship, which sank on April 27 after colliding with a freighter in the Black Sea, to Russia, the Rossiya 24 TV channel reported on April 28.

"The aircraft operated by the Russian Defense Ministry has delivered the crew of the Liman vessel to Russia," the TV channel said.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet's research ship Liman sank after it collided with a freighter in the waters near the Bosphorus, yet the vessel’s entire crew was rescued.

According to Russia’s Consulate General in Istanbul, the incident may have been caused by poor visibility due to thick fog.

Source: TASS