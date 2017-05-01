17 people remain in Bangkok hospital after Aeroflot plane’s incident

Some 17 people, including 15 Russians, remain in hospital in Thailand’s capital Bangkok after an incident with a plane of Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot that hit an air pocket, a Russian diplomat said.

The plane, on flight SU 270 from Moscow to Bangkok, was struck with turbulence some 40 minutes before landing.

"Currently, 17 people remain in hospital. Fifteen of them are Russians, two others are Thai citizens," the head of the Russian embassy in Thailand’s consular department, Vladimir Sosnov, said. Three Russians have undergone surgeries carried out by Thai doctors. "Another Russian is now awaiting a surgery," he said.

Earlier, the diplomat said 27 people had been hospitalized, 24 of them are Russians and three are Thai citizens.

Source: tass.com