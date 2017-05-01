Russian senator says Macron’s Frexit idea is attempt to attract voters

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s statement that France could leave the EU is an attempt to bring voters on his side, Russian senator Franz Klintsevich told reporters on May 1.

"Certainly, the EU has problems and they are very serious. But in this case, by admitting the possibility of France’s exit from the EU if it fails to carry out reforms, Emmanuel Macron tries to attract some voters of his rival in the presidential race Marine Le Pen, who calls for immediate split with the EU," said Klintsevich, who is the first deputy chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) Defense Committee.

According to Klintsevich, this is common practice. "An away match is a rather widespread voting technology, and here leader of the En Marche movement (Macron) is not unique," the senator said. Earlier in the day, Macron, who is French presidential frontrunner, said that the EU may face the prospect of Frexit if the bloc fails to carry out reforms.

Macron will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a runoff for the French presidency on May 7.

