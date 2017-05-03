Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russian military advisor killed in Syria, says Defense Ministry

May 3, 2017 TASS
Mobile Defense Ministry hospital in Aleppo
ussian military advisor has died in Syria in a gunfire opened by a militant sniper. Source: Mikhail Alayeddin / RIA Novosti

A Russian military advisor has died in Syria in a gunfire opened by a militant sniper at a unit of the Syrian Army, the Defense Ministry said, TASS reports.

"Militants' gunfire at a unit of Syrian troops has claimed the life of Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Buchelnikov," it said.

"Alexei Buchelnikov was delegated to Syria as a member of the group of Russian military advisors. He had a duty of training the personnel of a Syrian armed unit."

"When the training was in progress, the unit underwent fire by a militant sniper and Lt.-Col. Buchelnikov received a fatal wound," the report said. Defense Ministry officials also said Lt.-Col. Buchelnikov was recommenced for a state award posthumously.

Multimedia

Albino girl

Siberian Snow White becomes an Instagram star

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook