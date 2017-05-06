More than 1.000 people take part in opposition rally in central Moscow

The rally is dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the May 6 events on Moscow's Bolotnaya Square.

More than 1,000 people are taking part in an authorized opposition rally in central Moscow, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow Department told TASS on May 6.

"About 1,000 people are taking part in the opposition rally on Academic Sakharov Avenue, authorized by the Moscow authorities. The police and Russian National Guard are ensuring public order and security," the ministry said.

The rally is dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the May 6 events on Moscow's Bolotnaya Square, when opposition protests authorized by the authorities grew into clashes with the police, with more than 400 people detained.

Source: TASS