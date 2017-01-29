Russia Beyond The Headlines
Quiz Trump or Putin

Putin, Trump seek to give fresh start to ailing Russian-U.S. ties – experts

Both sides spoke positively about the first talk between the presidents

Vladimir Putin speaks by phone

5 hot topics for the Putin-Trump phone call

War and peace was likely the main focus

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Russian security expert cracks Facebook and makes $40,000

Nothing illegal; it was just his prize money

Putin, Trump seek to give fresh start to ailing Russian-U.S. ties – experts

Both sides spoke positively about the first talk between the presidents

5 hot topics for the Putin-Trump phone call

War and peace was likely the main focus

Russian security expert cracks Facebook and makes $40,000

Nothing illegal; it was just his prize money

World
Business
Travel
Politics & Society
Opinion
Arts & Living
Russian Kitchen
Science & Tech
Education
Sport
Defense
Blogs

Multimedia

Kreshenie

360 video: Epiphany bathing in a hole cut in the ice

News

Your opinion

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook