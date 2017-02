After a 12-year absence Russia will play in the World Cup. This is a huge opportunity for Russia's soccer players, especially given that the team is managed by one of the world’s most decorated coaches, 67-year-old Italian Fabio Capello. Russia will face Belgium, Algeria, and South Korea as part of Group H in the World Cup 2014 soccer tournament in Brazil. According to the draw, Russia’s first game will be against South Korea.