Russia Beyond The Headlines

Vladimir Lenin will get a bath and new clothes

February 9, 2017 TASS
Lenin's Tomb
Marching in Red Square, Moscow, Russia. In the background is Lenin's Tomb. Source: Peter Arkell/Global Look Press

The final resting place on Red Square of Vladimir Lenin, Russia’s Bolshevik revolutionary leader, will close on Feb. 16, reported the Federal Protection Service (FSO).

“Due to planned maintenance work, the mausoleum will be closed for visitors from Feb. 16 until April 16,” said the FSO in a statement.

Mausoleum maintenance normally takes place once every six months. Rossiskaya Gazeta reported that this time a biochemical treatment will be applied to Lenin’s body of Lenin, and that he will get new clothes.

What do you know about the Lenin mausoleum?

Multimedia

Nikola Melnikov

Nikola Melnikov: straddling tradition and technology. Balalike it!

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook