Russia Beyond The Headlines

Love melts the snow in St. Petersburg

February 14, 2017 RBTH
couple
A tender moment in a snowbound park in St. Petersburg. Source: AP

Feb. 14, St. Valentine's Day, saw temperatures in St. Petersburg rise to the highest level in the city’s history of meteorological observations. Officials recorded a balmy 5 degrees Celsius on the day of love, which smashes the previous record set on Feb. 14, 1995 when the temperature was 4.2 degrees Celsius.

"Today is the warmest Valentine's Day in the history of St. Petersburg weather reporting," said the city’s chief weather forecaster, Alexander Kolesov, reported TASS, adding that his office has been keeping records since 1881.

Fried sausages, tattoos and wicker hearts: Russian-style romance

Multimedia

Valentain's day

Fried sausages, tattoos and wicker hearts: Russian-style romance

Your opinion

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook