Love melts the snow in St. Petersburg

Feb. 14, St. Valentine's Day, saw temperatures in St. Petersburg rise to the highest level in the city’s history of meteorological observations. Officials recorded a balmy 5 degrees Celsius on the day of love, which smashes the previous record set on Feb. 14, 1995 when the temperature was 4.2 degrees Celsius.

"Today is the warmest Valentine's Day in the history of St. Petersburg weather reporting," said the city’s chief weather forecaster, Alexander Kolesov, reported TASS, adding that his office has been keeping records since 1881.