Poll shows sudden improvement in U.S. public opinion of Putin

Most surprisingly for pollsters is that the percentage of Republicans with a favorable opinion of the Russian president has risen in the past two years, reports Gallup.

The percentage of Americans positive about Putin increased most significantly among Republicans: from 12 percent in 2015, to 32 percent today. Source: Kremlin.ru

Americans have an improved attitude towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, concluded a Gallup poll. The Russian leader’s image has even risen by leaps and bounds among Republicans.

Only 13 percent of Americans had a favorable view of Putin in 2015 whereas now, 22 percent of Americans view him in a positive light. The number of Americans with a negative opinion about the Russian president remains unchanged at 72 percent.

According to the survey, which is based on telephone interviews with a random sample of 1,035 adults from all 50 states, the percentage of Americans positive about Putin increased most significantly among Republicans: from 12 percent in 2015, to 32 percent today. The number of independent voters positive about Putin rose 11 percent, to 23 percent. Fewer Democrats have a positive opinion than before, and their result dropped five percent: from 15 percent, to 10 percent.

The report mentions those factors that might have influenced the poll’s results. The sudden rise in Putin’s popularity among Republicans might have been inspired by the election of Republican president Donald Trump, whose approach toward Putin has been more positive than Obama’s. Also, since the survey was last taken in 2015, Putin authorized Russian military support for the Syrian government in that country's fight against terrorism.

The overall percentage of Americans with a favorable opinion about Russia has also improved slightly since 2015, when it reached an all-time low at 24 percent. Now, 28 percent view the country positively, while 70 percent view it negatively. Again, much more Republicans are positive about the country than Democrats: 35 percent versus 16 percent, respectively. A key factor in this may be the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which ended in President Trump’s victory.