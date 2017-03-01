Russia became Ukraine’s leading investor in 2016

Russian businessmen invested $1.67 billion in the Ukrainian economy in 2016. Source: Sergey Konkov/TASS

Russian businessmen invested $1.67 billion in the Ukrainian economy in 2016, accounting for 38 percent of the total share of investment, reported the Ukrainian news agency, UNIAN, citing Ukraine’s State Statistics Service.

In total, Kiev received $4.4 billion of direct investment in 2016, compared with $3.7 billion in 2015.

In addition to Russia, the main investors in Ukraine were Cyprus with $427.7 million, the U.K. with $403.9 million, and The Netherlands with $255 million.

The largest investments were made in finance and insurance — $2.8 billion; wholesale and retail trade — $524.9 million; and manufacturing - $475 million.