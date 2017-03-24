Russia Beyond The Headlines

St. Petersburg ranks among top 25 Trip Advisor destinations

March 24, 2017 RBTH
St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg ranked 14th on TripAdvisor’s list of 25 top worldwide destinations. Source: Alexei Danichev / RIA Novosti

Russia's second largest city ranked 14th on TripAdvisor’s list of 25 top worldwide destinations, according to the company’s website

The 13 other cities recommended to visit are: Bali, London, Paris, Rome, New York, Crete, Barcelona, Siem Reap, Prague, Phuket, Istanbul, Jamaica and Hoi An.

At number 14 on the list, St. Petersburg surpasses Roatan on Honduras’ Bay Islands, and Marrakech in Morocco.

Trip Advisor calls St. Petersburg the “cultural heart” of Russia, with “splendid architectural gems such as the Winter Palace and the Kazan Cathedral.” Other major attractions are the State Hermitage Museum, Neva River embankment and local fine dining.

The last destination in the ranking, in 25th place, is Cusco, Peru. 

Read more: The number of travelers to St. Petersburg surpasses residents

