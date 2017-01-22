The preparations for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi are in full swing. The Winter Olympics commence in less than 12 months, and the Sochi 2014 volunteer movement has stirred up a wave of social activity in Russia. Tickets for the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games went on sale in early February. They are available online at www.tickets.sochi2014.com or from the Olympic Committee of any participating country. The organizers expect to sell 70 percent of the tickets to the Russian public and the remaining 30 percent to foreigners.