Russia Beyond The Headlines

Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva makes list of most successful youngsters

January 19, 2017 RBTH
The Russian athlete holds world record for short and free figure skating.
Evgenia Medvedeva
Evgenia Medvedeva, Dec. 11, 2016, ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating. Source: AFLO/Global Look Press

Forbes magazine has included the world champion in figure skating Evgenia Medvedeva in its list of the most successful young people in Europe. A list of 30 celebrities no older than 30, has been published on the magazine's website.

The list includes several other athletes: Irish professional mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor; Slovenian ice hockey player and captain of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, Anže Kopitar; world No. 1 in women's single tennis, Germany's Angelique Kerber; and Uruguayan soccer player for Spain's FC Barcelona, Luis Suárez.

17-year-old Medvedeva won the last two figure skating Grand Prix finals, World and European Championships (twice) in 2015 and 2016. The Russian athlete holds the current world record in the short and free figure skating programs. 

Read more: Young Russian figure skater sets new world record

Multimedia

Kreshenie

360 video: Epiphany bathing in a hole cut in the ice.

Your opinion

News

Photo of the day
Christmas Eve View More  

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook