Figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva makes list of most successful youngsters

Forbes magazine has included the world champion in figure skating Evgenia Medvedeva in its list of the most successful young people in Europe. A list of 30 celebrities no older than 30, has been published on the magazine's website.

The list includes several other athletes: Irish professional mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor; Slovenian ice hockey player and captain of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, Anže Kopitar; world No. 1 in women's single tennis, Germany's Angelique Kerber; and Uruguayan soccer player for Spain's FC Barcelona, Luis Suárez.

17-year-old Medvedeva won the last two figure skating Grand Prix finals, World and European Championships (twice) in 2015 and 2016. The Russian athlete holds the current world record in the short and free figure skating programs.

